Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Performance

CNRG stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $69.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $192.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.57.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.