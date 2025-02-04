Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HALO. Koa Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,986.11. This trade represents a 18.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.