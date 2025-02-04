Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HALO. Koa Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,986.11. This trade represents a 18.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:HALO opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
