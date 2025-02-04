Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,121 shares of company stock worth $1,497,000. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

