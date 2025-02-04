Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,768,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,892,000 after purchasing an additional 131,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,056,000 after purchasing an additional 435,932 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,034,000 after purchasing an additional 71,278 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,153 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $33,628,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $76.53.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.