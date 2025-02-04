Heck Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after buying an additional 1,183,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after buying an additional 935,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after buying an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after buying an additional 502,845 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $1,021.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,083.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $957.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,071.00 to $1,432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $333,219.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,725.40. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,731 shares of company stock worth $21,016,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.