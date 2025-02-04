Heck Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 677 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.18. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 64.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

