Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $142,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FENI opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

