Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Vizsla Silver by 142.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 28,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vizsla Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

VZLA opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

Vizsla Silver Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

