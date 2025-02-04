Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Friday.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LPG opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

