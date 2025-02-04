Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

