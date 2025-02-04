Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after buying an additional 92,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after buying an additional 55,697 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 72.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 820,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 344,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 26.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 154,785 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 378.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 490,831 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $393,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,997.86. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 149,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $2,185,729.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,435,577.28. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 884,287 shares of company stock valued at $11,632,978. Insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

RSI stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -723.75 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

