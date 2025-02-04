Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,100 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 2,453,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hengan International Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIF opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.
About Hengan International Group
