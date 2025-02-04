Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Position Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 93.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 58.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Henry Schein by 282.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,577,950. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.10.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

