Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.74 and traded as high as C$32.16. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$31.73, with a volume of 211,283 shares.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.74.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.640041 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

