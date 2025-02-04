Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in January

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,500 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Price Performance

Shares of HNHPF stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.