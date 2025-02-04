Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in January

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,500 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Price Performance
Shares of HNHPF stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $14.16.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile
