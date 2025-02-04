HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $900.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $860.00 to $900.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.83.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $765.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2,834.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $811.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $724.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $602.09.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,100. The trade was a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $339,857,459.82. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $54,900,427 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth $624,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3,346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.