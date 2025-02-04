Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after buying an additional 112,047 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 445,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $254,766,000 after acquiring an additional 27,453 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.39, for a total transaction of $9,035,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,918,094.69. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $2,918,698.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,375.40. This trade represents a 37.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 673,878 shares of company stock valued at $416,269,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $697.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $710.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $616.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.