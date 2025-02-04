iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $8.88. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 38,077 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform that provides real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes that allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and e-commerce analysis; iParllay, a social commerce platform that offers customer management and marketing automation capabilities; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns.

