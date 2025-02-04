Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 58.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Illumina by 65.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Illumina by 81.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $131.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

