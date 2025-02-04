ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $5.36. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 11,233 shares changing hands.

ImmuCell Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

