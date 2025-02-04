Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Imperial Metals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IPMLF opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Imperial Metals has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

