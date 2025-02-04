Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Imperial Metals Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of IPMLF opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Imperial Metals has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.
About Imperial Metals
