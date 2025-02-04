Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $600.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $492.59 and a 12-month high of $613.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.46.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

