Integris Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Integris Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.3% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,985,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 490,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

JNJ stock opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $365.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

