Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 869,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 58,021 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

Intel stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.