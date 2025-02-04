Intergy Private Wealth LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 565,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $147,892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 59,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Tesla by 83.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,402,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $31,548,461.84. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.70. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

