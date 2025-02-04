ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,532,900 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 5,154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.1 days.

ioneer Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSCCF opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. ioneer has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

