ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,532,900 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 5,154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.1 days.
ioneer Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GSCCF opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. ioneer has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.
ioneer Company Profile
