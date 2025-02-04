iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,813,061,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $600.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $518.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $492.59 and a 12-month high of $613.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

