iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. Tlwm acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IHF opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.