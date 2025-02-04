JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in January

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,200 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 377,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 194.4 days.
JDE Peet’s Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of JDE Peet’s stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. JDE Peet’s has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99.
About JDE Peet’s
