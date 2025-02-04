JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in January

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,200 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 377,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 194.4 days.

JDE Peet’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JDE Peet’s stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. JDE Peet’s has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

About JDE Peet’s

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

JDE Peet’s N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through LARMEA, APAC, Europe, and Peet’s segments. The company sells its products under the L’OR, Peet’s, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.