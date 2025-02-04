Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEMR. Northland Capmk upgraded Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on Semrush in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. Semrush has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Semrush had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $97.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Semrush will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Semrush news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $62,086.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 838,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,470.07. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 44,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $568,993.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,978,501 shares in the company, valued at $114,565,672.76. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,122 shares of company stock worth $4,445,725. Corporate insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Semrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

