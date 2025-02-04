Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Trimmed by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 52,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day moving average of $156.12. The firm has a market cap of $365.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.59%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.