JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Price

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GNTX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

GNTX stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 227.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth about $125,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Gentex by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

