JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,542,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $849,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $267.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $172.62 and a 1-year high of $270.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.49. The company has a market cap of $752.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

