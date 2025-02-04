KBC Group NV Buys 2,627 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 161.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Old Republic International by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ORI opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORI

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.