KBC Group NV Buys 638 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in WEX were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 206.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of WEX by 717.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 552.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $182.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.51 and a 1-year high of $244.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WEX from $247.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $33,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,334.08. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Stories

