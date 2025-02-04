KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 118.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,410 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,651,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,582,000 after buying an additional 56,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 108.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.22 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

