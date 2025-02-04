Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FBIZ. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Business Financial Services from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $52.51 on Monday. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $53.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $435.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other news, CEO Corey A. Chambas sold 40,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,327.50. This trade represents a 26.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,709. This trade represents a 10.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

