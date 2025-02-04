Kennedy Investment Group Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $267.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.62 and a fifty-two week high of $270.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

