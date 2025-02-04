Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

