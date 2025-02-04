Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.4 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

