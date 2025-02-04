KG&L Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $345.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.27. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $351.25. The company has a market capitalization of $644.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

