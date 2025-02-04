Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $4,997,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.85 and a beta of 0.29. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
