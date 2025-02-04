Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 149,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,471,000 after acquiring an additional 58,971 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 75.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,375,000 after purchasing an additional 57,460 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 76,986.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 46,962 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,599,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 30,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.89.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $449.29 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.12 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.99.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,191.57. This trade represents a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,940. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,235 shares of company stock worth $3,618,954. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

