Laboratory Co. of America (LH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post earnings of $3.40 per share and revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance
Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $247.49 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $258.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.72.
Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,672 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $877,277.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,613.38. This trade represents a 45.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $1,506,835.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,289,260.27. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $5,915,209. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
About Laboratory Co. of America
Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.
