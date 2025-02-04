Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $134,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manuka Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 56,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock opened at $600.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $492.59 and a 52 week high of $613.79. The company has a market capitalization of $518.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
