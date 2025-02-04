LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.40. LivePerson shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 2,328,175 shares changing hands.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

The firm has a market cap of $121.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 111.48% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 84,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $72,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 997,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,963.40. This trade represents a 11.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,848 shares of company stock worth $203,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 25.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 456,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 93,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in LivePerson by 1,162.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 210,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 194,069 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

