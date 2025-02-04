Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.16 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 61.70 ($0.77). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 61.28 ($0.76), with a volume of 112,455,922 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.75) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 55.50 ($0.69).

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of £37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 874.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.16.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 128,804 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £69,554.16 ($86,531.67). Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

