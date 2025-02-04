Loop Capital Downgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Sell

Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $98.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average of $110.79.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 738.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

