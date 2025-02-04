Manuka Financial LLC Invests $3.97 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Manuka Financial LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.7% of Manuka Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $470.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

