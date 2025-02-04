Marietta Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 788.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,179,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,567 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,417,000 after purchasing an additional 577,916 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $600.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $492.59 and a fifty-two week high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

